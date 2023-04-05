Awards Showcase: MCNA 2021 Best Special Section

The Manitoba Community Newspapers Association (MCNA) Better Newspapers Competition honours excellent work in Manitoba’s community newspapers. Congratulations to the 2021 winners of the Best Special Section category!

🥇 1st Place – The Swan Valley Star and Times

🥈 2nd Place – The Carillon, Steinbach

🥉 3rd Place – The Dauphin Herald

The BNC Awards celebrate and showcase newspapers that serve their communities each and every week with their hard work and professionalism. Community newspapers are on the front lines, keeping the citizens of their communities informed and updated with local, trusted, and vital information. Better Newspapers Competition winners were announced in a virtual awards presentation on June 24, 2022.