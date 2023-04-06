BCYCNA announces 2023 Ma Murray Awards finalists

The British Columbia and Yukon Community News Association (BCYCNA) has announced the finalists for its 2023 Ma Murray Awards competition, celebrating the achievements of nearly 100 member publications.

A full list of finalists is available here. The Ma Murray Awards recognize excellence amongst the association’s members and cover all aspects of the news media industry, including reporting, photography, advertising, community contribution, online excellence, and more.

As always, the top three finalists in each category will receive a certificate of their achievement, with the winners receiving a stunning trophy to proudly display in your newsroom or lobby.

Winners for this year’s competition will be announced online on Thursday, May 4, 2023.