Jonathon Kennedy announces retirement from Glacier Media

After a quarter century as the president and CEO of Glacier Media, Jonathon Kennedy has announced his retirement from Glacier Media. He will depart the company effective May 31, 2023.

Kennedy has been responsible for overseeing all aspects of Glacier’s business information and community media assets. He played an instrumental leadership role in completing a number of key agreements that greatly expanded the company’s media and business influence. He also built a company culture grounded in entrepreneurship, mutual respect, and a strong work ethic.

News Media Canada would like to thank Kennedy for his service and for his commitment to leading the industry’s Extended Producer Responsibility recycling efforts in British Columbia.

In a press release, the company announced that Mark Melville will assume the role of president and CEO. Melville has held the role of president of the Glacier’s Business Information Group for the past four and a half years.