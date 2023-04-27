Black Press Media and Village Media enter landmark licensing agreement to strengthen local news coverage

Black Press Media and Village Media announced earlier this week that they have formed a licensing partnership that will enhance the delivery of local news in more than 120 communities across the country.

Under the new partnership, Black Press Media, which owns and operates 84 Canadian and 42 US local news sites, will license Village Media’s custom content management system, Villager. This will help Black Press outlets to better serve their local communities with new site capabilities and provide state-of-the-art digital publishing and community-based marketing programs to their readers.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Black Press Media, a publishing company with a strong presence in both Canada and the United States. This collaboration will not only strengthen our commitment to delivering exceptional local news experiences but also enhance Black Press Media’s ability to provide comprehensive, timely and engaging content to their diverse communities,” said Village Media’s CEO, Jeff Elgie.

Randy Blair, COO of Black Press Media, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “Joining forces with Village Media and leveraging their innovative Villager platform will greatly enhance our digital capabilities, allowing us to better serve our communities and uphold our commitment to local news excellence.”