Bill C-18 crucial for ethnic media and Canadian society: Canadian Senator

Senator Peter Harder has written an op-ed about the important role Bill C-18, the Online News Act, will play in helping ethnic media be strong voices for diverse and underrepresented communities.

“The story of ethnic media’s role during the pandemic is instrumental in demonstrating why Canada so badly needs minority language outlets to thrive,” Harder writes.

“If we’re to reach our goals as a welcoming, innovative and productive nation, newcomers need to have access to information about Canadian mores, values and democratic systems.”

Over the next several weeks, Canada’s senators will be spending a considerable amount of time reviewing the legislation. News Media Canada will continue to advocate for the right of publishers to be properly compensated by tech platforms for the use of their content.