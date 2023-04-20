News Media Canada launches new industry ad campaign: ‘On the same page’

News Media Canada is pleased to release a new industry ad campaign for members to promote the most recent Newspapers 24/7 survey results.

Whether they are thumbing through pages or swiping to the next article, 4 in 5 people in Canada read newspapers each week, in print or digital formats. Despite a multitude of media options and digital distractions, readers still turn to trusted, traditional news sources.

Click here for the ad material download page.

Newspaper readership is truly multi-platform. The 2023 report finds that 97% of newspaper readers are accessing at least some of their newspaper content online (on phones, computers or tablets). More than half of readers (58%) are still reading in print, including e-papers. A quarter of people in Canada (24%) read on ALL FOUR platforms.

Download ad material in a variety of print and digital formats by clicking here. Print source files are available to add your own logo or customize the size to fit your publication’s specifications. Five different digital ad formats are available, as well as social media material. There is no charge for members to use this material.