2022 National Pictures of the Year finalists announced

The News Photographers Association of Canada has announced the finalists for its 2022 National Pictures of the Year Awards competition.
The winners will be announced on May 28 at 4 p.m. Pacific and 7 p.m. Eastern Time.
Nominees for this year’s awards are as follows:
FEATURE
Carlos Osorio/Reuters
Justin Tang/The Canadian Press
Larry Wong/Postmedia
SPOT NEWS
Keith Gosse/The Telegram
Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press
Ben Nelms/CBC
Justin Tang/The Canadian Press
GENERAL NEWS
Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press
Nick Lachance/NOW Toronto
Ben Nelms/CBC
Justin Tang/The Canadian Press
PERSONALITY
Ben Nelms/CBC
Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail
Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail
Larry Wong/Postmedia
PORTRAIT
Leah Hennel/The Globe and Mail
Leah Hennel/The Globe and Mail
Jessica Lee/The Winnipeg Free Press
SOCIAL ISSUES
Jennifer Gauthier/The Globe and Mail
Steve Russell/Toronto Star
Martin Tremblay/La Presse
Martin Tremblay/La Presse
SPORTS FEATURE
Bernard Brault/Freelance
Michael Chisholm/Freelance
Leah Hennel/Canadian Olympic Committee
Alex Lupul/Freelance
SPORTS ACTION
Mathieu Belanger/Aflo Images
Geoff Robins/AFP
Steve Russell/Toronto Star
Paul Wright/Independent
PHOTO STORY – FEATURE
Cole Burston/Freelance
Leah Hennel/Freelance
Angela Rowlings/Freelance
PHOTO STORY – NEWS
Cole Burston/Freelance
Ben Nelms/CBC
Carlos Osorio/Reuters
Martin Tremblay/La Presse
PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR
Cole Burston/Freelance
Leah Hennel/Freelance
Ben Nelms/CBC
Carlos Osorio/Reuters
SINGLE MULTIMEDIA
Kayla Isomura/Independent
Mikaela MacKenzie/Winnipeg Free Press
Michelle Berg/Saskatoon StarPhoenix
Full portfolios for this year’s finalists are available to view here.
The association thanks Los Angeles Times foreign correspondent Marcus Yam, New York freelance photojournalist Hilary Swift, and photographer and Pulitzer Prize-winning writer for B.D. Colen for judging the contest.