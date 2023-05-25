2022 National Pictures of the Year finalists announced

The News Photographers Association of Canada has announced the finalists for its 2022 National Pictures of the Year Awards competition.

The winners will be announced on May 28 at 4 p.m. Pacific and 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

Nominees for this year’s awards are as follows:

FEATURE

Carlos Osorio/Reuters

Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Larry Wong/Postmedia

SPOT NEWS

Keith Gosse/The Telegram

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Ben Nelms/CBC

Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

GENERAL NEWS

Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press

Nick Lachance/NOW Toronto

Ben Nelms/CBC

Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

PERSONALITY

Ben Nelms/CBC

Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail

Larry Wong/Postmedia

PORTRAIT

Leah Hennel/The Globe and Mail

Leah Hennel/The Globe and Mail

Jessica Lee/The Winnipeg Free Press

SOCIAL ISSUES

Jennifer Gauthier/The Globe and Mail

Steve Russell/Toronto Star

Martin Tremblay/La Presse

Martin Tremblay/La Presse

SPORTS FEATURE

Bernard Brault/Freelance

Michael Chisholm/Freelance

Leah Hennel/Canadian Olympic Committee

Alex Lupul/Freelance

SPORTS ACTION

Mathieu Belanger/Aflo Images

Geoff Robins/AFP

Steve Russell/Toronto Star

Paul Wright/Independent

PHOTO STORY – FEATURE

Cole Burston/Freelance

Leah Hennel/Freelance

Angela Rowlings/Freelance

PHOTO STORY – NEWS

Cole Burston/Freelance

Ben Nelms/CBC

Carlos Osorio/Reuters

Martin Tremblay/La Presse

PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR

Cole Burston/Freelance

Leah Hennel/Freelance

Ben Nelms/CBC

Carlos Osorio/Reuters

SINGLE MULTIMEDIA

Kayla Isomura/Independent

Mikaela MacKenzie/Winnipeg Free Press

Michelle Berg/Saskatoon StarPhoenix

Full portfolios for this year’s finalists are available to view here.

The association thanks Los Angeles Times foreign correspondent Marcus Yam, New York freelance photojournalist Hilary Swift, and photographer and Pulitzer Prize-winning writer for B.D. Colen for judging the contest.