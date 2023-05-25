Awards Showcase: 2023 SWNA Best Overall Newspaper

Congratulations to the Saskatchewan Weekly Newspapers Association (SWNA) 2023 Better Newspapers Competition winners in the General Excellence category for Best All Around Newspaper.
- Weyburn Review – Class A (circ < 1,000)
- Yorkton This Week – Class B (circ 1,000-6,499)
- Moosomin World-Spectator – Class C (circ 2,000-6,499)
- NWT News/North – Class D (circ > 6,500)
Weekly newspapers are an integral part of the communities they serve and play a vital role keeping readers informed and connected. Winners of the 2023 SWNA awards were announced during an online award presentation on Friday, May 12th, 2023.