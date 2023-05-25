Metroland Media is sharing a tool for newsrooms looking to build connections and improve coverage of Indigenous Peoples and communities.

Covering Indigenous Peoples and Communities: A Guide for Newsrooms is the result of nearly two years of learning and growth, and reflects Metroland’s commitment to telling the stories of Indigenous communities’ past, present and future in a way that amplifies Indigenous voices and brings awareness to non-Indigenous people.

Metroland Media received funding through the Google News Initiative North America Innovation Challenge for this initiative, which included consultation with Indigenous people and training for journalists.

The guide is available here. Director of Content Lee Ann Waterman is available to speak with editors and newsrooms and can reached at lawaterman@metroland.com.