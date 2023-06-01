AWNA announces finalists for 2022 Better Newspaper Awards Competition

The Alberta Weekly Newspaper Association (AWNA) has announced its 2022 General Excellence Awards, Awards of Excellence, and Photo Awards.

The awards will be presented during the association’s convention and AGM at Edmonton’s Chateau Lacombe on September 22, 2023.

If you are interested in attending the conference, please click here for more details about how to register.

A full list of the General Excellence nominees is available here.

All the nominees for Awards of Excellence are available here.

All photo award nominees are listed here.