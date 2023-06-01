Three Canadian outlets celebrated as INMA reveals 40 Global Media Awards winners

The Globe and Mail, La Presse, and the Calgary Herald/Calgary Sun were three Canadian news organizations recently recognized by the International News Media Association (INMA) as part of its 2023 Global Media Awards competition.

The Globe and Mail received an honourable mention in the Best Brand Awareness Campaign for it’s ‘Invest in You’ campaign.

La Presse received a second place award in the Best Use of Visual Journalism and Storytelling Tools category for its ‘Récit Numérique’ feature.

The Calgary Herald/Calgary Sun received a third place award in the Best Use of Social Media category for its ‘Downtown Turnaround’ feature.

The 2023 Global Media Awards competition attracted 775 entries from 239 market-leading news media brands in 40 countries. Participants included newspaper media, magazine media, digital media, television media, and radio media.

A full list of this year’s winners is available here.