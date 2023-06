Last week we shared the news that Phillip Crawley would be retiring from his current role as President and CEO of The Globe and Mail on August 31, 2023.

News Media Canada staff, directors, and all members wish to pay tribute to Mr. Crawley’s outstanding contributions to the association, and the industry, over his 25 years at the helm of The Globe.

The Canadian Press published a piece on Crawley’s legacy that spoke to some long-time industry veterans. You can read the piece here.