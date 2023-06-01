Andrew Saunders will become The Globe and Mail’s new president and CEO

Andrew Saunders has been appointed as the new President and Chief Executive Officer of The Globe and Mail, effective September 1, 2023.

The Globe and Mail announced that Andrew Saunders, currently The Globe’s Chief Revenue

Officer (CRO), will succeed Phillip Crawley as President and CEO upon Crawley’s retirement on August 31, 2023.

Saunders is a highly qualified leader who has held a number of executive positions with The Globe since joining in 2002 as Director of Advertising. In his current role of CRO, he is responsible for leading the monetization strategy for all Globe products and platforms including newspaper, magazines, custom publishing, digital platforms, the Alliance programmatic advertising network, events and conference centre. He also oversees the successful integration of various commercial functions – subscriptions, advertising, pricing/revenue management, customer acquisition and retention, customer care, marketing, UX, and data analytics.

Prior to joining The Globe, Saunders served in Vice President roles at Bell Media, RoBTV and CTV Network. The announcement was shared with employees on June 1 by David Thomson, Chairman of The Globe and Mail, who stated “Andrew’s leadership has been instrumental in driving The Globe’s successful transformation from a print-centric organization to a digitally driven model, emphasizing the growing importance of subscriptions whilst extolling the value of advertising. His exceptional grasp of the

commercial side of the media industry continues to play a crucial role in driving this transition.”

Thomson also expressed his gratitude towards Phillip Crawley for his unwavering 25-year

commitment to The Globe. Thomson observed, “Phillip steered The Globe through intense

newspaper competition and successfully established it as a leading force in new media and online products, whilst upholding exceptional standards for editorial and production quality.”

Crawley commented on the announcement by saying, “Andrew is a natural leader who lives and breathes the values of The Globe and Mail. He believes in fostering a collaborative culture among staff members, recognizing that a highly engaged team is essential to the success of any organization. He builds relationships with people from all departments, always with an eye towards The Globe’s long-term growth and success.”

Saunders will work closely with Crawley prior to officially taking over the role on September 1, 2023.

“I am thrilled to lead The Globe in the years ahead,” said Saunders. “We have a tremendous opportunity to build on the company’s already-strong foundation in the Canadian media industry, and to drive growth and innovation. Our team is continually exploring new technologies and platforms that will allow us to reach a broader audience and deliver our top-class content in new ways.”