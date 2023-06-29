Andrew Saunders joins board of WAN-IFRA

Andrew Saunders, the incoming president and CEO and President of The Globe and Mail has been elected as a director with WAN-IFRA.

World Association of News Publishers is a global organization of the world’s press, comprising 3,000 news publishers and technology companies and 60 national publishers’ associations representing 18,000 publications in 120 countries.

He replaces outgoing Globe and Mail CEO and publisher Philip Crawley on the board.

The election of the new WAN-IFRA Board members took place at the Annual World News Media Congress in Taipei.