The Toronto Star has received two nominations for this year’s Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing (SABEW) Canada Best in Business Awards.

The Star’s Richard Warnica has been nominated in the Feature (long-form) category for his story Toronto’s airport is now worst in the world for delays.

The Star’s Christine Dobby has been nominated in the Package category for her series Risky Business.

The winners of this year’s competition will be announced July 11.