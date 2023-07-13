The latest comings, goings, and other people news

- Former Ottawa Citizen columnist Charles Gordon, 82, is one of four local residents who have been appointed to the Order of Canada.
- Industry stalwart Tim Shoults announced on his LinkedIn page that he will become the publisher of the St. Albert Gazette and Vice-President of Great West Media L.P. North division, starting after Labour Day. Shoults previously spent nearly a decade in Kamloops, B.C. with Kamloops Daily News and Kamloops This Week.
-
Heather Moore of the Eastern Graphic has been awarded the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee medal by PEI premier Dennis King. King, former journalist, is also a winner of the 2015 CCNAward for Best Feature Story.
- Quebec author, journalist and columnist Denise Bombardier has died. She was 82. Over the course of her esteemed career she also contributed to several Quebec and French media outlets over the years, including Le Monde, L’Express, Le Devoir, L’Actualité, and Radio-Canada.
-
Journalist Frances Bula has been named the recipient of the 2023 Bruce Hutchison Lifetime Achievement Award by B.C’s Jack Webster Foundation.