Show your support and download the Champions font

Newspapers keep readers informed, inspired, and connected. They provide the information we need to participate in meaningful conversations with our communities as we work towards a stronger future.

As part of the annual National Newspaper Week program, News Media Canada created a custom font entitled “Champions” for all Canadians for free download and use. Designed with both print and digital platforms in mind, the Champions font honours newspapers’ history while looking forward to a bright and multi-platformed future.

Champions is a geo-humanist font that incorporates both humanistic traits — which mimic hand motions reflecting the craft and artistry that goes into producing credible news each day — and highly geometric shapes — which represent the structure and rigour of fact-checking, editing, and producing high-quality, credible content newspapers are known for.

Inspired by the essential service that newspapers provide, the Champions font highlights the power of words, and the people behind the press, who use them to communicate essential information to Canadians each and every day. These champions of the truth keep our democracy thriving through a vibrant and independent news media.

Show your support for the industry and download the “Champions” font by clicking here.

Don’t forget to download the digital badge and let everyone know you support your local newspaper. Click here to download the Champions font digital badge collection.