Federal government announces deal with Google to compensate news organizations

On Wednesday, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced that the federal government had reached an agreement with Google.

Highlights are as follows :

Google will contribute $100 million in cash support annually.

This will be indexed to inflation

Google will have the option to work with a single collective to distribute the funds.

News Media Canada made the following public comment:

“We thank Minister Pascale St-Onge and the government for coming to an agreement with Google that provides a regulatory framework ensuring cash compensation, indexed annually to inflation, for publishers. We commend Google for their good faith, socially responsible approach. The impact of this regulatory framework for the news publishers is dependent on the final regulations, which are essential to ensuring our publishers receive fair market value for their news content.”

News Media Canada will provide an update when the final regulations are made public, which we expect will be on or before December 19th.