Awards Showcase: 2023 CCNAwards for Best Local Cartoon

The Canadian Community Newspaper Awards honour outstanding work in editorial, photography, multimedia and overall excellence in community newspaper publishing nationwide.

Congratulations to the 2023 CCNAwards winners for Best Local Cartoon (circulation up to 9999). Entries in this category include cartoons about a subject of interest to the local community for the paper.

1st Place – Rocky Mountain Outlook, Canmore/Kananaskis/Banff, AB – “Back to Affordability” – Patrick LaMontagne

Whether renting or owning a home, the Bow Valley’s affordability problem worsens yearly. There’s a sense of futility as staff and residents choose to spend more on housing than they can afford or leave the valley altogether.

“Love the excellent graphics done on this one. Good composition as well.”

2nd Place – Gulf Islands Driftwood, Salt Spring Island, BC – “Welcome Aboard ” – Dennis Parker

The province’s ferry corporation has been struggling with staff shortages that have resulted in sailing cancellations and delays. Local cartoonist Dennis Parker came up with a cartoon that illustrates a potential “backup plan.”

“Used sarcasm to make the point very well. “The only one that made me laugh out loud.”

3rd Place – Rocky Mountain Outlook, Canmore/Kananaskis/Banff, AB – “Banff Sardines” – Patrick LaMontagne

An ongoing challenge in Banff and other tourist towns is having enough staff to keep businesses in operation while providing affordable places for them to live. In one situation on 321 Squirrel Street, Alberta Health Services counted 42 beds and mattresses in a dwelling with a maximum occupancy of 16. “Excellent graphics and creativity.”

The 2023 CCNAwards recognize the outstanding work produced in 2022 and celebrate the vibrancy of community newspapers across Canada. Award winners were announced on September 15, 2023. For a full list of winners click here.