Richard Holmes has passed away

Some sad news to share: Richard Holmes, past publisher of the Provost News, AB, passed away on Saturday. He was 72 years old.

Richard is the uncle of current NMC director Sarah Holmes. Roger is Sarah’s father. You may recall that Richard, Roger and their brother Ron were all recognized with Gold Quill awards in September for each serving 50 years in the news media industry.

Richard took over operations of the Provost News in 1973. In addition to his long-time work in the news industry, Richard also served numerous years on the local Chamber of Commerce. His contributions have been recognized by numerous civic associations.

The Holmes family is featured in NMC’s National Newspaper Week book, Champions. Both Richard and Roger served on the CCNA board.

A funeral for Rich will be held on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at St. Norbert’s Church in Rosenheim, Alberta.