Glacier Media announces leadership changes at Business in Vancouver

Glacier Media has announced that Hayley Woodin Hastings, who has served as Business In Vancouver’s editor-in-chief since January 2023, will assume an elevated leadership role at BIV and within Glacier Media, which includes assuming editorial oversight of The Orca.

In her expanded role, the company said Hastings will assume broader responsibilities that encompass leadership of BIV events, strategic initiatives, partnership development and the digital expansion of BIV’s unmatched business journalism.

The company said her leadership and vision will be pivotal in steering the growth and continued success of BIV.

Since starting her career with Glacier as a freelance reporter in 2014, Hastings has produced award-winning journalism for BIV and contributed to the editorial development and expansion of BIV across platforms.