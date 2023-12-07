Celebrate the power of words and encourage local support

Developed as part of the 2023 National Newspaper Week program, this campaign celebrates local champions who use the power of their words to keep their communities connected and informed.

Every day, champions across the country stand up for their communities, raise their hands to ask the tough questions and uncover the truth.

Celebrate the power of words and local homegrown news with “You’re in good hands” ad material in print and digital formats.

News Media Canada has also produced a holiday gift advertorial that promotes the Champions book and local support. Royalty-free photography is also available to enhance the advertorial.

Click the links below to download resources.

This message is important as Canadians are projected to spend an unprecedented amount this holiday season. A new survey from Leger and the Retail Council of Canada finds that Canadians are expected to spend about $900 during the 2023 holiday season. That’s an increase of more than $100 from last year.

One increase noticed in this year’s survey was the upswing in Canadian shoppers looking to spend locally. More than 4 out of 5 respondents expressed the importance of shopping local. That’s up from just under 3 in 4 last year.