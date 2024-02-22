Village Media is coming to downtown Toronto

Village Media, which operates almost two dozen hyper-local digital news outlets across Ontario, has announced that it will be opening a new outlet in Toronto’s downtown core later this year.

TorontoToday will be focused on a defined geographic boundary. For those that are familiar with Toronto, that’ll be from Dufferin on the West to Bloor on the North, to the DVP on the East and the water on the South.

Launched is anticipated in Fall 2024.

In the meantime, TorontoToday has published a survey to help readers shape the future of the publication. You can access the survey here.