The CAJ’s Spring 2024 mentorship program is back

The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ)’s popular mentorship program is back and accepting applications from early and mid-career journalists.

This is the 10th round of the CAJ mentorship program, which began in 2019 and has successfully matched dozens of journalists with mentors in the years since. The program has helped journalists publish incredible stories, build valuable skills and access support through tough times.

The Spring 2024 program once again sees 30 top Canadian journalists working in radio, television, digital, and print publications from across the country step forward to help their colleagues.

The deadline for applications to this round of the mentorship program is 11:59 pm ET on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. For full details on the program, including mentor bios and a link to the application form, visit the mentorship website page.

The full roster of mentors for this round is:

Kristin Annable – Reporter, CBC News Investigative Unit

Michael Armstrong – National Reporter, Global News Montreal

Ian Bailey – Reporter, Ottawa Bureau, The Globe and Mail

Denise Balkissoon – Ontario Bureau Chief, The Narwhal

Alex Ballingall – Reporter, Parliament Hill Bureau, Toronto Star

andrea bennett – Writer & Senior Editor, The Tyee

Rhonda Brown – News Director, Global News Halifax

Christopher Cheung – Reporter, The Tyee

Mike Crawley – Reporter, Queen’s Park Bureau, CBC News

Karissa Donkin – Investigative Journalist, CBC News

Tom Fennario – Investigative Journalist, APTN

Maureen Googoo – Owner/Editor, Ku’ku’kwes News

Emma Graney – Reporter, The Globe and Mail

Daniele Hamamdjian – Middle East Correspondent, Global News

Kenneth Jackson – Investigative Journalist, APTN

Colleen Kimmett – Trainer, Google News Initiative

Étienne Lajoie – Reporter, Assignment Editor & Producer, Radio-Canada

Wency Leung – Reporter, The Local

John Loeppky – Freelance Journalist

Kaitlyn McGrath – Reporter, The Athletic

Noémi Mercier – Freelance Journalist

Holly Moore – Managing Editor, CTV

Kathleen Newman-Bremang – Deputy Director, Global, Refinery 29

Amy O’Kruk – Data & Graphics Editor, CNN

David Rider – Toronto City Hall Bureau Chief, Toronto Star

Roberto Rocha – Freelance Journalist

Kaleigh Rogers – Reporter & Editor, FiveThirtyEight

Tim Smith – Freelance Photojournalist

Tracy Tong – Multi-market Anchor & Producer, Global News

Jody Vance – Owner/Journalist, Broadcast Pirate Services

Successful applicants will meet with a mentor for one hour per week over the course of the six-week program. The CAJ will be running the next round of its mentorship program in Fall 2024.