The CAJ’s Spring 2024 mentorship program is back

The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ)’s popular mentorship program is back and accepting applications from early and mid-career journalists.
This is the 10th round of the CAJ mentorship program, which began in 2019 and has successfully matched dozens of journalists with mentors in the years since. The program has helped journalists publish incredible stories, build valuable skills and access support through tough times.
The Spring 2024 program once again sees 30 top Canadian journalists working in radio, television, digital, and print publications from across the country step forward to help their colleagues.
The deadline for applications to this round of the mentorship program is 11:59 pm ET on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. For full details on the program, including mentor bios and a link to the application form, visit the mentorship website page.
The full roster of mentors for this round is:
- Kristin Annable – Reporter, CBC News Investigative Unit
- Michael Armstrong – National Reporter, Global News Montreal
- Ian Bailey – Reporter, Ottawa Bureau, The Globe and Mail
- Denise Balkissoon – Ontario Bureau Chief, The Narwhal
- Alex Ballingall – Reporter, Parliament Hill Bureau, Toronto Star
- andrea bennett – Writer & Senior Editor, The Tyee
- Rhonda Brown – News Director, Global News Halifax
- Christopher Cheung – Reporter, The Tyee
- Mike Crawley – Reporter, Queen’s Park Bureau, CBC News
- Karissa Donkin – Investigative Journalist, CBC News
- Tom Fennario – Investigative Journalist, APTN
- Maureen Googoo – Owner/Editor, Ku’ku’kwes News
- Emma Graney – Reporter, The Globe and Mail
- Daniele Hamamdjian – Middle East Correspondent, Global News
- Kenneth Jackson – Investigative Journalist, APTN
- Colleen Kimmett – Trainer, Google News Initiative
- Étienne Lajoie – Reporter, Assignment Editor & Producer, Radio-Canada
- Wency Leung – Reporter, The Local
- John Loeppky – Freelance Journalist
- Kaitlyn McGrath – Reporter, The Athletic
- Noémi Mercier – Freelance Journalist
- Holly Moore – Managing Editor, CTV
- Kathleen Newman-Bremang – Deputy Director, Global, Refinery 29
- Amy O’Kruk – Data & Graphics Editor, CNN
- David Rider – Toronto City Hall Bureau Chief, Toronto Star
- Roberto Rocha – Freelance Journalist
- Kaleigh Rogers – Reporter & Editor, FiveThirtyEight
- Tim Smith – Freelance Photojournalist
- Tracy Tong – Multi-market Anchor & Producer, Global News
- Jody Vance – Owner/Journalist, Broadcast Pirate Services
Successful applicants will meet with a mentor for one hour per week over the course of the six-week program. The CAJ will be running the next round of its mentorship program in Fall 2024.