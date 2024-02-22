OCNA announces finalists for annual BNC Awards competition

The Ontario Community Newspapers Association (OCNA) has announced the finalists for this year’s BNC Awards competition.
Finalists in each category are listed in alphabetical order below.
First, second and third place winners will be announced during a virtual presentation with a date to be announced soon!
General Excellence Awards
GE01 – Class 1: Circ. 1,999 & under
Blyth/Brussels Citizen
Haliburton County Echo
Listowel Banner
Honourable Mention: New Liskeard Temiskaming Speaker
GE02&03 – Class 2 & 3: Circ. 2,000 – 6,499
Eganville Leader
Fort Frances Times
Stratford Times
Honourable Mention: Creemore Echo
GE04 – Class 4: Circ. 6,500 – 12,499
Haliburton, The Highlander
Niagara-on-the-Lake Local
Niagara-on-the-Lake, The Lake Report
GE05,06&07 – Class 5,6&7: Circ. 12,500 & over
Fergus Wellington Advertiser
Kitchissipi Times
Listowel Independent Plus
GE08 – Class 8: College & University
Fanshawe College – Interrobang
Humber College – Et Cetera
University of Waterloo – Imprint
College/University Awards
CU01 – Student Feature Writing
Algonquin College – Arty Sarkisian
Durham College – Navraj Sandhar
Humber College – Emma Posca
Honourable Mention: Algonquin College – Kerry Slack
CU02 – Student News Writing
Sponsored by: Ontario Journalism Educators Association
Centennial College – Maria Palacios
Centennial College – Sin Wan Chim
University of Waterloo – Nadia Khan
Honourable Mention: Loyalist College – Victoria Caminha
Honourable Mention: University of Waterloo – Abhiraj Lamba
CU03 – Student Photography
Algonquin College – Alex Lambert
Algonquin College – Arty Sarkisian
Loyalist College – Heather Waldron
CU04 – Best College/University Newspaper Website
Algonquin College – algonquintimes.com
Centennial College – torontoobserver.ca
Durham College – chronicle.durhamcollege.ca
Honourable Mention: Humber College – humbernews.ca
Premier Awards
PC01 – Arts & Entertainment
Sponsored by: Midwestern Newspapers
Creemore Echo – Trina Berlo
Haliburton, The Highlander
Kitchissipi Times – Zenith Wolfe
Honourable Mention: Picton Gazette – Chris Fanning
PC02 – Best Business and Finance Story
Aylmer Express – Joe Konecny
Blyth/Brussels Citizen – Shawn Loughlin
Fort Frances Times – Elisa Nguyen
PC03 – Best Editorial, circ. over 10,000
Fergus Wellington Advertiser – Patrick Raftis
Niagara-on-the-Lake, The Lake Report – Kevin MacLean
Picton Gazette – Karen Valihora
PC04 – Best Editorial, circ. under 9,999
Bancroft This Week – Nate Smelle
Manitoulin Expositor – Michael Erskine
Minden Times – Emily Stonehouse
Honourable Mention: Manotick Messenger – Jeff Morris
PC05 – Best Editorial Cartoon
Lanark Era – Steve Myers
New Liskeard Temiskaming Speaker – Dave Dickerson
Niagara-on-the-Lake, The Lake Report – Alperen Albayrak
PC06 – Best Editorial Page/Section
Fergus Wellington Advertiser – David Adsett & Kelly Waterhouse
Haliburton, The Highlander
Niagara-on-the-Lake, The Lake Report – Richard Harley & Brian Marshall
PC07 – Education Writing
Sponsored by: Ontario Journalism Educators Association
Eganville Leader
Niagara-on-the-Lake, The Lake Report – Evan Loree
Orono Weekly Times – Frances Mallon
Honourable Mention: Barrhaven Independent – Jeff Morris
PC08 – Environment Ontario
Bancroft This Week – Nate Smelle
Fergus Wellington Advertiser – Robin George
Haliburton, The Highlander – Lisa Gervais &Tania Moher
PC09 – Feature Writing, circ. over 10,000
Sponsored by: ORP Law
Fergus Wellington Advertiser – Jordan Snobelen
Niagara-on-the-Lake, The Lake Report – Evan Loree
The Auroran – Brock Weir
PC10 – Feature Writing, circ. under 9,999
Sponsored by: ORP Law
Barrhaven Independent – Jeff Morris
Manitoulin Expositor – Warren Schlote
Manotick Messenger – Jeff Morris
PC11 – Health & Wellness
Haliburton, The Highlander – Lisa Gervais
Niagara-on-the-Lake, The Lake Report – Julia Sacco
The Haldimand Press – Mike Renzella
PC12 – Heritage
Sponsored by: Fort Frances Times
Blyth/Brussels Citizen – Karen Webster
Eganville Leader – Debbi Christinck
Listowel Banner – Wendy Van Leeuwen
PC13 – Best Investigative News Story
Ayr News – Irene Schmidt-Adeney
Niagara-on-the-Lake, The Lake Report – Somer Slobodian
The Haldimand Press – Mike Renzella
Honourable Mention: Barrhaven Independent – Jeff Morris
PC14 – Best News Story, circ. over 10,000
Sponsored by: Hydro One
Fergus Wellington Advertiser – Patrick Raftis
Niagara-on-the-Lake, The Lake Report – Richard Harley
Orangeville Citizen – James Matthews
PC15 – Best News Story, circ. under 9,999
Sponsored by: Hydro One
Listowel Banner – Dan McNee
Niagara-on-the-Lake Local
The Independent Serving Petrolia and Central Lambton – Heather Wright
Honourable Mention: Eganville Leader – Terry Fleurie
PC17 – Best Rural Story
Blyth/Brussels Citizen – Shawn Loughlin
Niagara-on-the-Lake, The Lake Report – Somer Slobodian
The Haldimand Press – Mike Renzella
PC18 – Best Feature/News Series, circ. over 10,000
Sponsored by: Hydro One
Niagara-on-the-Lake, The Lake Report – Somer Slobodian
Orangeville Citizen – Sam Odrowski
Picton Gazette – Karen Valihora
PC19 – Best Feature/News Series, circ. under 9,999
Sponsored by: Hydro One
Barrhaven Independent – Jeff Morris
Fort Frances Times – Allan Bradbury
Uxbridge Cosmos – Conrad Boyce
PC20 – Sport & Recreation Story
Listowel Banner – Dan McNee
Niagara-on-the-Lake, The Lake Report – Somer Slobodian
Wingham Advance Times – Mike Wilson
PC21 – Best Headline Writing
Fergus Wellington Advertiser – Joanne Shuttleworth
Niagara-on-the-Lake, The Lake Report – Kevin MacLean| Richard Harley
The Independent Serving Petrolia and Central Lambton – Heather Wright
PC22 – Diversity Coverage
Kitchissipi Times – Gabrielle Huston, Charlie Senack & Bradley Turcotte
Listowel Banner – Melissa Dunphy & Dan McNee
Niagara-on-the-Lake, The Lake Report – Evan Loree, Kevin MacLean & Somer Slobodian
Honourable Mention: Deep River North Renfrew Times – Terry Myers
PC23 – Best Police/Court Story
Fergus Wellington Advertiser – Jordan Snobelen
Fort Frances Times – Allan Bradbury
Niagara-on-the-Lake, The Lake Report – Julia Sacco
PC24 – Best Police/Court Series
Eganville Leader
Fergus Wellington Advertiser – Jordan Snobelen
The Independent Serving Petrolia and Central Lambton – Heather Wright
PC25 – Best Guest/Freelance Column
Deep River North Renfrew Times – Jenna Walsh
Listowel Banner – Hanife Ajjo
Niagara-on-the-Lake, The Lake Report – Frank Hayes
PC26 – Humour Columnist of the Year
Deep River North Renfrew Times – Vance Gutzman
Fergus Wellington Advertiser – Kelly Waterhouse
Orono Weekly Times – Ted Oster
PC27 – Columnist of the Year
Eganville Leader – Johanna Zomers
Haliburton County Echo – Steve Galea
Listowel Banner – Stewart Skinner
Honourable Mention: Minden Times – Jim Poling Sr.
Honourable Mention: The Independent Serving Petrolia and Central Lambton- Heather Wright
PC28 – Reporter of the Year – Stephen Shaw Award
Sponsored by: Ontario Power Generation
Kitchissipi Times – Charlie Senack
Niagara-on-the-Lake Local – Mike Balsom
The Haldimand Press – Mike Renzella
PC29 – Best Feature Photo, circ. over 10,000
Cornwall Seaway News – Jason Setnyk
Kitchissipi Times – Ellen Bond
Niagara-on-the-Lake, The Lake Report – Frank Hayes
Honourable Mention: Fergus Wellington Advertiser – Robin George
PC30 – Best Feature Photo, circ. under 9,999
Listowel Banner – Dan McNee
Minden Times – Adam Frisk
Wingham Advance Times
Honourable Mention: The Independent Serving Petrolia and Central Lambton – Heather Wright
PC31 – Best Photo Layout
Kitchissipi Times – Ellen Bond, Céline Paquette & Charlie Senack
Niagara-on-the-Lake, The Lake Report – Richard Harley, Evan Loree & Somer Slobodian
The Herald serving Thamesville, Dresden & Bothwell- Heather Wright
Honourable Mention: Cornwall Seaway News
PC32 – Best Sports Photo
Deep River North Renfrew Times – Vance Gutzman
New Liskeard Temiskaming Speaker – Sue Nielsen
Picton Gazette – Jason Parks
Honourable Mention: Fort Frances Times – Daniel Adam
PC33 – Best Spot News Photo
Sponsored by: Midwestern Newspapers
Aylmer Express – Rob Perry
New Liskeard Temiskaming Speaker – Sue Nielsen
The Independent Serving Petrolia and Central Lambton – Heather Wright
PC34 – Best News Photo
Eganville Leader – Terry Fleurie
Listowel Banner – Dan McNee
Niagara-on-the-Lake Local
PC35 – Most Creative Grip and Grin Photo
Cornwall Seaway News – Krystine Therriault
Kitchissipi Times – Zenith Wolfe
Niagara-on-the-Lake, The Lake Report – Dave Van de Laar
PC36 – Photographer of the Year
Kitchissipi Times – Ellen Bond
Niagara-on-the-Lake, The Lake Report – Dave Van de Laar
Wingham Advance Times – Cory Bilyea
Honourable Mention: Walkerton Herald Times – Mike Wilson
PC37 – Community Service
Aylmer Express – 3 Port Tour
Deep River North Renfrew Times – Municipal election
Niagara-on-the-Lake, The Lake Report – Off To The Races – Special Edition: Election 2022
PC38 – Best Vertical Product
Cornwall Seaway News – Cornwall Living
Fort Frances Times – Tour De Fort 30th Anniversary
Niagara-on-the-Lake, The Lake Report – NOTL: A Guide for Distinguished Explorers: Summer 2023
PC39 – Best Front Page, circ. over 10,000
Cornwall Seaway News
Fergus Wellington Advertiser
Listowel Independent Plus
Honourable Mention: Picton Gazette
PC40 – Best Front Page, circ. under 9,999
Aylmer Express
Fort Frances Times
New Liskeard Temiskaming Speaker
Honourable Mention: Listowel Banner
PC41 – Best Sports Section
Eganville Leader
Niagara-on-the-Lake Local
St. Marys Independent
PC42 – Special Section
Fort Frances Times – Health & Wellness
Niagara-on-the-Lake, The Lake Report – Off To The Races – Special Edition: Election 2022
The Haldimand Press – Farms: Harvest 2023
PC43 – Best Feature/Unit Pages
Fergus Wellington Advertiser – Equine
Listowel Independent Plus – Huron County Plowing Match
North Wellington Community News – Family Day
PC44 – Best Creative Ad
Deep River North Renfrew Times – Jane Barkley
Eganville Leader – Judy Hanke
North Wellington Community News – Alicia Roza
Honourable Mention: Niagara-on-the-Lake, The Lake Report – Richard Harley
PC45 – In House Promotion
Cornwall Seaway News
Fergus Wellington Advertiser – Alicia Roza
The Haldimand Press
PC46 – Local Retail Layout
Cornwall Seaway News
Fergus Wellington Advertiser – Steve Gilholm
Manitoulin Expositor
Honourable Mention: North Wellington Community News – Alicia Roza
PC47 – Original Ad Idea
Fort Frances Times – Austin Brown, Leanne Donaldson & Lincoln Dunn
Listowel Banner – Janine Martin
Port Perry, The Standard – Colleen Green
PC48 – Best Use of Colour
Fergus Wellington Advertiser – Steve Gilholm
Kincardine Independent – Becky Grebenjak
Niagara-on-the-Lake, The Lake Report – Richard Harley
Honourable Mention: North Wellington Community News – Alicia Roza
PC49 – Best Community Website/WebPortal, circ. over 10,000
Cornwall Seaway News – cornwallseawaynews.com
Fergus Wellington Advertiser – wellingtonadvertiser.com
Niagara-on-the-Lake, The Lake Report – niagaranow.com
PC50 – Best Community Website/WebPortal, circ. under 9,999
Ayr News – ayrnews.ca
Fort Frances Times – fftimes.com
The Haldimand Press – haldimandpress.com
PC51 – Best Online Experience
Haliburton, The Highlander – County Election – Podcast: What Are We Doing?
Haliburton, The Highlander – Dorset: Forest Firefighting Mini Documentary
Niagara-on-the-Lake, The Lake Report – NOTL International Women’s Day