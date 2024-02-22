OCNA announces finalists for annual BNC Awards competition

The Ontario Community Newspapers Association (OCNA) has announced the finalists for this year’s BNC Awards competition.

Finalists in each category are listed in alphabetical order below.

First, second and third place winners will be announced during a virtual presentation with a date to be announced soon!

General Excellence Awards

GE01 – Class 1: Circ. 1,999 & under

Blyth/Brussels Citizen

Haliburton County Echo

Listowel Banner

Honourable Mention:  New Liskeard Temiskaming Speaker

GE02&03 – Class 2 & 3: Circ. 2,000 – 6,499

Eganville Leader

Fort Frances Times

Stratford Times

Honourable Mention:  Creemore Echo

GE04 – Class 4: Circ. 6,500 – 12,499

Haliburton, The Highlander

Niagara-on-the-Lake Local

Niagara-on-the-Lake, The Lake Report

GE05,06&07 – Class 5,6&7: Circ. 12,500 & over

Fergus Wellington Advertiser

Kitchissipi Times

Listowel Independent Plus

GE08 – Class 8: College & University

Fanshawe College – Interrobang

Humber College – Et Cetera

University of Waterloo – Imprint

College/University Awards

CU01 – Student Feature Writing

Algonquin College – Arty Sarkisian

Durham College – Navraj Sandhar

Humber College – Emma Posca

Honourable Mention:  Algonquin College – Kerry Slack

CU02 – Student News Writing

Sponsored by: Ontario Journalism Educators Association

Centennial College – Maria Palacios

Centennial College – Sin Wan Chim

University of Waterloo – Nadia Khan

Honourable Mention:  Loyalist College – Victoria Caminha

Honourable Mention:  University of Waterloo – Abhiraj Lamba

CU03 – Student Photography

Algonquin College – Alex Lambert

Algonquin College – Arty Sarkisian

Loyalist College – Heather Waldron

CU04 – Best College/University Newspaper Website

Algonquin College – algonquintimes.com

Centennial College – torontoobserver.ca

Durham College – chronicle.durhamcollege.ca

Honourable Mention:  Humber College – humbernews.ca

Premier Awards

PC01 – Arts & Entertainment

Sponsored by: Midwestern Newspapers

Creemore Echo – Trina Berlo

Haliburton, The Highlander

Kitchissipi Times – Zenith Wolfe

Honourable Mention:  Picton Gazette – Chris Fanning

PC02 – Best Business and Finance Story

Aylmer Express – Joe Konecny

Blyth/Brussels Citizen – Shawn Loughlin

Fort Frances Times – Elisa Nguyen

PC03 – Best Editorial, circ. over 10,000

Fergus Wellington Advertiser – Patrick Raftis

Niagara-on-the-Lake, The Lake Report – Kevin MacLean

Picton Gazette – Karen Valihora

PC04 – Best Editorial, circ. under 9,999

Bancroft This Week – Nate Smelle

Manitoulin Expositor – Michael Erskine

Minden Times – Emily Stonehouse

Honourable Mention:  Manotick Messenger – Jeff Morris

PC05 – Best Editorial Cartoon

Lanark Era – Steve Myers

New Liskeard Temiskaming Speaker – Dave Dickerson

Niagara-on-the-Lake, The Lake Report – Alperen Albayrak

PC06 – Best Editorial Page/Section

Fergus Wellington Advertiser – David Adsett & Kelly Waterhouse

Haliburton, The Highlander

Niagara-on-the-Lake, The Lake Report – Richard Harley & Brian Marshall

PC07 – Education Writing

Sponsored by: Ontario Journalism Educators Association

Eganville Leader

Niagara-on-the-Lake, The Lake Report – Evan Loree

Orono Weekly Times – Frances Mallon

Honourable Mention:  Barrhaven Independent – Jeff Morris

PC08 – Environment Ontario

Bancroft This Week – Nate Smelle

Fergus Wellington Advertiser – Robin George

Haliburton, The Highlander – Lisa Gervais &Tania Moher

 

PC09 – Feature Writing, circ. over 10,000

Sponsored by: ORP Law

Fergus Wellington Advertiser – Jordan Snobelen

Niagara-on-the-Lake, The Lake Report – Evan Loree

The Auroran – Brock Weir

PC10 – Feature Writing, circ. under 9,999

Sponsored by: ORP Law

Barrhaven Independent – Jeff Morris

Manitoulin Expositor – Warren Schlote

Manotick Messenger – Jeff Morris

PC11 – Health & Wellness

Haliburton, The Highlander – Lisa Gervais

Niagara-on-the-Lake, The Lake Report – Julia Sacco

The Haldimand Press – Mike Renzella

PC12 – Heritage

Sponsored by: Fort Frances Times

Blyth/Brussels Citizen – Karen Webster

Eganville Leader – Debbi Christinck

Listowel Banner – Wendy Van Leeuwen

PC13 – Best Investigative News Story

Ayr News – Irene Schmidt-Adeney

Niagara-on-the-Lake, The Lake Report – Somer Slobodian

The Haldimand Press – Mike Renzella

Honourable Mention:  Barrhaven Independent – Jeff Morris

PC14 – Best News Story, circ. over 10,000

Sponsored by: Hydro One

Fergus Wellington Advertiser – Patrick Raftis

Niagara-on-the-Lake, The Lake Report – Richard Harley

Orangeville Citizen – James Matthews

PC15 – Best News Story, circ. under 9,999

Sponsored by: Hydro One

Listowel Banner – Dan McNee

Niagara-on-the-Lake Local

The Independent Serving Petrolia and Central Lambton – Heather Wright

Honourable Mention:  Eganville Leader – Terry Fleurie

PC17 – Best Rural Story

Blyth/Brussels Citizen – Shawn Loughlin

Niagara-on-the-Lake, The Lake Report – Somer Slobodian

The Haldimand Press – Mike Renzella

PC18 – Best Feature/News Series, circ. over 10,000

Sponsored by: Hydro One

Niagara-on-the-Lake, The Lake Report – Somer Slobodian

Orangeville Citizen – Sam Odrowski

Picton Gazette – Karen Valihora

PC19 – Best Feature/News Series, circ. under 9,999

Sponsored by: Hydro One

Barrhaven Independent – Jeff Morris

Fort Frances Times – Allan Bradbury

Uxbridge Cosmos – Conrad Boyce

PC20 – Sport & Recreation Story

Listowel Banner – Dan McNee

Niagara-on-the-Lake, The Lake Report – Somer Slobodian

Wingham Advance Times – Mike Wilson

PC21 – Best Headline Writing

Fergus Wellington Advertiser – Joanne Shuttleworth

Niagara-on-the-Lake, The Lake Report – Kevin MacLean| Richard Harley

The Independent Serving Petrolia and Central Lambton – Heather Wright

PC22 – Diversity Coverage

Kitchissipi Times – Gabrielle Huston, Charlie Senack & Bradley Turcotte

Listowel Banner – Melissa Dunphy & Dan McNee

Niagara-on-the-Lake, The Lake Report – Evan Loree, Kevin MacLean & Somer Slobodian

Honourable Mention:  Deep River North Renfrew Times – Terry Myers

PC23 – Best Police/Court Story

Fergus Wellington Advertiser – Jordan Snobelen

Fort Frances Times – Allan Bradbury

Niagara-on-the-Lake, The Lake Report – Julia Sacco

PC24 – Best Police/Court Series

Eganville Leader

Fergus Wellington Advertiser – Jordan Snobelen

The Independent Serving Petrolia and Central Lambton – Heather Wright

PC25 – Best Guest/Freelance Column  

Deep River North Renfrew Times – Jenna Walsh

Listowel Banner – Hanife Ajjo

Niagara-on-the-Lake, The Lake Report – Frank Hayes

PC26 – Humour Columnist of the Year

Deep River North Renfrew Times – Vance Gutzman

Fergus Wellington Advertiser – Kelly Waterhouse

Orono Weekly Times – Ted Oster

PC27 – Columnist of the Year

Eganville Leader – Johanna Zomers

Haliburton County Echo – Steve Galea

Listowel Banner – Stewart Skinner

Honourable Mention:  Minden Times – Jim Poling Sr.

Honourable Mention:  The Independent Serving Petrolia and Central Lambton- Heather Wright

PC28 – Reporter of the Year – Stephen Shaw Award

Sponsored by:  Ontario Power Generation

Kitchissipi Times – Charlie Senack

Niagara-on-the-Lake Local – Mike Balsom

The Haldimand Press – Mike Renzella

PC29 – Best Feature Photo, circ. over 10,000

Cornwall Seaway News – Jason Setnyk

Kitchissipi Times – Ellen Bond

Niagara-on-the-Lake, The Lake Report – Frank Hayes

Honourable Mention:  Fergus Wellington Advertiser – Robin George

PC30 – Best Feature Photo, circ. under 9,999

Listowel Banner – Dan McNee

Minden Times – Adam Frisk

Wingham Advance Times

Honourable Mention:  The Independent Serving Petrolia and Central Lambton – Heather Wright

PC31 – Best Photo Layout

Kitchissipi Times – Ellen Bond, Céline Paquette & Charlie Senack

Niagara-on-the-Lake, The Lake Report – Richard Harley, Evan Loree & Somer Slobodian

The Herald serving Thamesville, Dresden & Bothwell- Heather Wright

Honourable Mention:  Cornwall Seaway News

PC32 – Best Sports Photo

Deep River North Renfrew Times – Vance Gutzman

New Liskeard Temiskaming Speaker – Sue Nielsen

Picton Gazette – Jason Parks

Honourable Mention:  Fort Frances Times – Daniel Adam

PC33 – Best Spot News Photo

Sponsored by:  Midwestern Newspapers

Aylmer Express – Rob Perry

New Liskeard Temiskaming Speaker – Sue Nielsen

The Independent Serving Petrolia and Central Lambton – Heather Wright

PC34 – Best News Photo

Eganville Leader – Terry Fleurie

Listowel Banner – Dan McNee

Niagara-on-the-Lake Local

PC35 – Most Creative Grip and Grin Photo

Cornwall Seaway News – Krystine Therriault

Kitchissipi Times – Zenith Wolfe

Niagara-on-the-Lake, The Lake Report – Dave Van de Laar

PC36 – Photographer of the Year

Kitchissipi Times – Ellen Bond

Niagara-on-the-Lake, The Lake Report – Dave Van de Laar

Wingham Advance Times – Cory Bilyea

Honourable Mention:  Walkerton Herald Times – Mike Wilson

PC37 – Community Service

Aylmer Express – 3 Port Tour

Deep River North Renfrew Times – Municipal election

Niagara-on-the-Lake, The Lake Report – Off To The Races – Special Edition: Election 2022

PC38 – Best Vertical Product

Cornwall Seaway News – Cornwall Living

Fort Frances Times – Tour De Fort 30th Anniversary

Niagara-on-the-Lake, The Lake Report – NOTL: A Guide for Distinguished Explorers: Summer 2023

PC39 – Best Front Page, circ. over 10,000

Cornwall Seaway News

Fergus Wellington Advertiser

Listowel Independent Plus

Honourable Mention:  Picton Gazette

PC40 – Best Front Page, circ. under 9,999

Aylmer Express

Fort Frances Times

New Liskeard Temiskaming Speaker

Honourable Mention:  Listowel Banner

PC41 – Best Sports Section

Eganville Leader

Niagara-on-the-Lake Local

St. Marys Independent

PC42 – Special Section

Fort Frances Times – Health & Wellness

Niagara-on-the-Lake, The Lake Report – Off To The Races – Special Edition: Election 2022

The Haldimand Press – Farms: Harvest 2023

PC43 – Best Feature/Unit Pages

Fergus Wellington Advertiser – Equine

Listowel Independent Plus – Huron County Plowing Match

North Wellington Community News – Family Day

PC44 – Best Creative Ad

Deep River North Renfrew Times – Jane Barkley

Eganville Leader – Judy Hanke

North Wellington Community News – Alicia Roza

Honourable Mention:  Niagara-on-the-Lake, The Lake Report – Richard Harley

PC45 – In House Promotion

Cornwall Seaway News

Fergus Wellington Advertiser – Alicia Roza

The Haldimand Press

PC46 – Local Retail Layout

Cornwall Seaway News

Fergus Wellington Advertiser – Steve Gilholm

Manitoulin Expositor

Honourable Mention:  North Wellington Community News – Alicia Roza

PC47 – Original Ad Idea

Fort Frances Times – Austin Brown, Leanne Donaldson & Lincoln Dunn

Listowel Banner – Janine Martin

Port Perry, The Standard – Colleen Green

PC48 – Best Use of Colour

Fergus Wellington Advertiser – Steve Gilholm

Kincardine Independent – Becky Grebenjak

Niagara-on-the-Lake, The Lake Report – Richard Harley

Honourable Mention:  North Wellington Community News – Alicia Roza

PC49 – Best Community Website/WebPortal, circ. over 10,000

Cornwall Seaway News – cornwallseawaynews.com

Fergus Wellington Advertiser – wellingtonadvertiser.com

Niagara-on-the-Lake, The Lake Report – niagaranow.com

PC50 – Best Community Website/WebPortal, circ. under 9,999

Ayr News – ayrnews.ca

Fort Frances Times – fftimes.com

The Haldimand Press – haldimandpress.com

 

PC51 – Best Online Experience

Haliburton, The Highlander – County Election – Podcast: What Are We Doing?

Haliburton, The Highlander – Dorset: Forest Firefighting Mini Documentary

Niagara-on-the-Lake, The Lake Report – NOTL International Women’s Day

