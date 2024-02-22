Research: Government of Canada advertising expenditures (2022-2023)

The annual report on advertising expenditures by the government of Canada for the 2022-2023 fiscal year was released last month, detailing spending on media planning, placement, and creative production.

Total spending was $86.1 million in 2022/2023, down significantly from the year before ($140.8 million). The majority of this spending ($67.3 million) was placed through the Agency of Record (AOR), with the balance placed by department heads for campaigns less than $25,000.

Digital advertising was more than double that of traditional media, a considerable change from 2021/2022.

Print advertising (including daily/community newspapers and magazines) was less than $1 million for the year, down from $6.5 million the previous year (down to 1% of the total ad spend and 5% of the traditional media spend).

Social media spending (Facebook/Instagram, LinkedIn, Snapchat, Twitter, TikTok, Pinterest, Reddit) accounted for over $13 million.

For more details and to download the report, click here.