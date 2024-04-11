Strait Area Reporter celebrates its birthday

The Strait Area Reporter recently celebrated its first year as a locally and independently-owned publication.

Nicole Fawcett, the publication’s owner and publisher, posted a note on her LinkedIn account recounting some of the positive developments that have taken place over the past year.

“The inclusion of The Victoria Reporter made us truly a regional community newspaper and gave us more of a voice, regionally and provincially,” she wrote.

“Recently adding the sister paper, The Pictou Advocate, has made that voice stronger. We now cover the community voice from the CBRM boarder to Truro. The future is positive.”