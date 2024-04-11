Village Media announces launch of MiltonToday

Village Media announced earlier this week that it was launching its newest community news site: MiltonToday.ca.

MiltonToday is Village Media’s 24th owned-and-operated local news outlet in Ontario.

The editor ofMiltonToday is Steve LeBlanc, a longtime resident with a decades-long track record in community journalism. Readers know him best for his excellent sports reporting (he was inducted into the Milton Sports Hall of Fame in 2022), but LeBlanc has covered it all during his career.

Joining him on the team is Bambang Sadewo, a talented reporter with a passion for local storytelling. Having covered Milton closely for the past five years, he is committed to shedding light on the town’s triumphs and challenges while amplifying the voice of its diverse and vibrant communities.

You can read more about the launch here.