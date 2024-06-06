Two of Canada’s most influential journalists to be honoured by Michener Awards Foundation

The Michener Awards Foundation announced late last month it is awarding Chantal Hébert and Terry Mosher its prestigious Michener-Baxter Award for exceptional service to Canadian public service journalism.

The Michener-Baxter Award was established in 1983 and is presented at the discretion of the foundation’s board of directors. The award is named for Clive Baxter, who received the first Michener Award in 1971 from then-Governor General Roland Michener.

“This year the Michener Awards Foundation is proud to recognize these two great journalists who have spent their careers informing, educating and entertaining Canadians,” said Margo Goodhand, Chair of the Michener Awards Foundation. “We are thrilled to recognize Ms. Hébert and Mr. Mosher for their extraordinary contributions to our profession.”

Michener-Baxter Award winners are selected by a committee of the MAF board following an open call for nominations. The award’s criteria can be found here.

Chantal Hébert, OC, is a freelance political columnist whose work is featured on radio, television and in print in both French and English. Ms. Hébert is receiving the Michener-Baxter Award for her commitment over the past several decades to explaining English and French Canada to one another – and to themselves. She is widely considered to be among the country’s best analysts of politics in terms of federal-provincial relations and national unity. To this, because of her knowledge, expertise and judgment, she brings an unparalleled voice coupled with a unique blend of moral authority and political realism.

Terry Mosher, OC, got his start drawing caricatures on the streets of Quebec City and has been cartooning since 1967 under the pen name AISLIN. Though he has spent most of his career with the Montreal Gazette, his work has been published around the world. Mr. Mosher is being recognized with a Michener-Baxter Award for his commitment to informing Canadians and lifting their spirits through humour that is cutting, but never cruel. He is also being recognized for his leadership in reminding Canadians and many around the world of the importance of freedom of speech, through his encouragement of cartoonists in countries where freedom of expression is suppressed, and his generous philanthropy.

Ms. Hébert and Mr. Mosher join a distinguished group of Michener-Baxter recipients. More about this prestigious award, and its past honourees, can be found here.

Both Michener-Baxter recipients will receive their award at an awards ceremony to be held in Ottawa on June 14 at Rideau Hall, hosted by Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada. The evening gala will also honour the 2024 Michener fellowship recipients and the Michener Award recipient and finalists.