Submissions for 2024 Webster Awards are now being accepted

The call for submissions for the 2024 Webster Awards is now open.

Journalists across B.C. can now submit their best work in the 16 categories available this year by filling out the online submission forms found here.

The Webster Awards, Western Canada’s preeminent journalism awards, recognize excellence in journalism across B.C. Submissions will be accepted until the deadline of midnight, July 28th, 2024, Pacific Time.

All finalists will be celebrated and the winner in each category will be announced during the October 28th Webster Awards in-person gala dinner evening at the Hyatt Regency, Vancouver.