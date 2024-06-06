Wadhwani-Smith named Innovator of the Year

Ashley Wadhwani-Smith, the editorial director for Black Press Media, has been named Innovator of the Year by the U.S.-based Local Media Association.

Progressing from a local news reporter in her early days to a provincial reporter, Wadhwani-Smith is now responsible for newsrooms and audience growth. She currently oversees a team with over 170 reporters and editors.

Said this year’s judges: “Everyone needs an Ashley Wadhwani-Smith. Wow. The future of this industry depends on the innovators who believe in the power of technology + people to drive both consumer engagement and revenue wins. Ashley is the real deal.”

“We are absolutely thrilled to witness Ashley’s nomination for Innovator of the Year in the LMA Awards,” said Andrew Franklin, Chief Digital Officer, Black Press Media.

“In an industry where innovation is crucial for long-term success, Ashley’s outstanding contributions and efforts truly shine. We extend our heartfelt congratulations on this thoroughly deserved honor!”