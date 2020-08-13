Deadline extended for 2020 EU-Canada Young Journalist Fellowship

The EU-Canada Young Journalist Fellowship aims to recognize outstanding journalistic talent among young Canadians. Since 2001, three candidates have been selected every year to participate in a weeklong study tour to experience the EU institutions, the Canadian Mission to the EU, and media outlets in Brussels. Winners will also attend the daily European Commission press briefing. All expenses are paid for by the European Union Delegation to Canada.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the application deadline for the 2020 EU-Canada Young Journalist Fellowship has been extended to September 30, 2020.

Interested? Click here to view all the eligibility criteria and how to submit your application.