Globe health columnist wins Canadian Medical Association award

Globe and Mail health columnist André Picard has won the highest honour awarded to a non-physician by the Canadian Medical Association.

Mr. Picard, the first journalist to win the Owen Adams Award of Honour in its 38-year history, has covered the health care system in Canada for more than 30 years. The award is given to recognize contributions to advancing health care education of the public and improving the health and wellness of Canadians.

Today, Mr. Picard’s voice is integral to The Globe’s coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

“To me, health has always been very political,” he said. “What matters to people’s health is if they have income, a roof over their heads, access to condoms to prevent AIDS, and masks and the ability to stay home during COVID.”

To read more about this honour, please click here.