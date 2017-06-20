A familiar face returns to the North Island Gazette

Lisa Harrison, a former sales representative with the North Island Gazette, has returned to the publication she previously left in 2014.

“My coming back to the Gazette is a great thing,” said Harrison.

Harrison will be bringing new events to the North Island including Local Heroes, Lifestyle Expo, Readers’ Choice as well as sales of website development including search engine optimization, online advertising sales including programmatic, retargeting and geofencing and google adwords.

In addition to the digital space, Harrison will also sell Black Press’s magazine properties including the North Island Wave magazine, Comox Valley Trio magazine and Soar magazine (Pacific Coastal on board magazine).