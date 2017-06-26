Globe and Mail launches news photo archive

The Globe and Mail has launched digital photo archive, in an effort to provide subscribers with an unparalleled view into Canada's past.

As part of the service, subscribers can search the archive by date or Globe photographer, and there are special collections that cover different aspects of Canadian life. A unique feature of the archive is that it shows both the front and back of the photos, providing an unedited look at the newspaper’s graphics process.

The project launches with over 500,000 photo prints and well over a million negatives in its archives.

