The Globe and Mail launches Zero Canada Project

The Globe and Mail has announced the launch of Zero Canada Project, a dedicated online resource to help make it easier for Canadians to beat COVID-19 and looking forward to a day with zero new COVID-19 cases in Canada.

As The Globe continues to provide Canadians with trusted in-depth reporting and commentary about the COVID-19 pandemic, the Zero Canada Project will provide readers with helpful and actionable information and insights to help make staying at home a little easier. It will also help to connect Globe readers with essential community services such as mental health support, educational resources, food banks, and the United Way.

“Throughout this pandemic, The Globe has been a reliable resource for Canadians,” says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO, The Globe and Mail. “Zero Canada is an additional way we can help our readers cope with the pandemic and its many challenges.”

The Globe’s partner organizations include:

Community Food Centres

Second Harvest

Morneau Shepell’s WellCan App

Centre for Addiction and Mental Health

We Foundation (We Well Being and We @home school)

Canadian Federation for Economic Education (CFEE)

United Way (211 phone resource)

The Royal Society of Canada for scientific and societal insight

The program officially launched Saturday April 25 with a full-page ad in the Saturday newspaper. The online hub can be found through social media with the #HelpZeroCanada hashtag or at tgam.ca/HelpZeroCanada.