National NewsMedia Council recruits prominent Aboriginal leader

Prominent Saskatchewan Aboriginal leader, George Lafond, has joined the National NewsMedia Council of Canada's board of directors as a new public member, according to the organization's Twitter feed.

According to his bio, George believes that reconciliation is a key theme for the work of this generation of leaders and that building a common understanding of the treaty relationship, treaty history and the spirit and intent of treaties is at the core of what reconciliation means. He hopes to bring that commitment, his grounding in community and the broader life of the province, to his role and to serve the parties as Treaty Commissioner.