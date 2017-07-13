Canadian war correspondent passes away

Adam Day, one of the most devoted voices in reporting on Canada's involvement in Afghanistan, died in Toronto on July 5.

In 2007, Adam wrote a ground-breaking article about Operation Medusa. David Pugliese, a writer for The Ottawa Citizen recalls meeting Day on assignment in 2006.

"[I] was immediately drawn to his humour, insight, cynicism and optimism," writes Pugliese.

Day’s friends and family will gather at the Lions Centre, 29 Thomas Street, Port Hope, on Saturday, July 15 from noon to 4:00 PM. Stories about Adam start at 1:00 PM.