Ian Jacques joins Delta Optimist’s editorial team

The Delta Optimist is pleased to announce that Ian Jacques has joined the editorial team as a reporter on a full-time basis.

An award-winning editor and multi-media journalist, Jacques has been at the Optimist for the past year in place of reporter Jessica Kerr who has been on maternity leave. Kerr has now moved on to the Vancouver Courier.

Previously, Jacques was the editor of the now closed Burnaby/New Westminster NewsLeader and was editor of Coast Reporter in Sechelt for 12 years.

He has also worked for the Squamish Chief, Merritt News and freelanced at various publications throughout the Lower Mainland. You can read more about his new job here.