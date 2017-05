After 27 years, and more than 6,700 stories, long-time sportswriter Iain MacIntyre has left the Vancouver Sun.

MacIntyre wrote a thoughtful retrospective in the May 5 edition:

"For 27 years, I have been blessed to write sports for readers of the newspaper I delivered as a kid. To this day, when I drive through the Seafair neighbourhood near where I grew up, I still remember the houses where I dropped The Vancouver Sun, thick and worldly, through rain, sleet and sun. But mostly rain."