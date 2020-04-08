The Globe and Mail names new CFO

The Globe and Mail has announced Kathy Cunningham as its new Chief Financial Officer, beginning April 13.

A Chartered Professional Accountant, Kathy comes to us from Sun Life Financial, where she was most recently Senior Vice-President, Finance for Sun Life Global. Prior to that, Kathy was Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer for Sun Life Financial’s Canadian business. Kathy spent 24 years at KPMG, where she was a partner in the Financial Services practice and before that the industry leader for their Media and Communications practice.

“Kathy’s impressive business and financial acumen will be a great advantage to The Globe and Mail as we continue to produce the best journalism in the country,” says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. “We’re excited for her to join our team at a critical time in the media industry.”

In 2017, Kathy was recognized as one of Canada’s Top 100 Most Powerful Women by Women’s Executive Network. She’s a Director for the Macaulay Child Development Centre, a Toronto organization that provides essential services for children and youth, and is a past Co-Chair of the YWCA Women of Distinction Committee (Toronto) and Treasurer for Sheena’s Place.