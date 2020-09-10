Snapshot 2020: Canada’s newspapers have a total weekly circulation of almost 34 million

Canada’s newspaper industry includes both daily and community newspapers, with a combined total of 1,047 titles. Last year’s Snapshot fact sheet focused on community newspapers, but for 2020, we have expanded our scope to include daily newspapers, giving Canadians a better understanding of the complete industry.

In the 2020 newspaper industry, daily newspapers make up almost 20 million of the near 34 million copies circulated weekly. On the whole, 35 per cent of newspaper circulation is paid and 65 per cent is free (controlled). In terms of newspaper format, most daily newspapers are published in broadsheet format, while community newspapers are largely in tabloid format.

To read more about the data from this year, download the new fact sheet by clicking here.