Call for nominations: The Code of Silence Award for Outstanding Achievement in Government Secrecy

The Canadian Association of Journalists, the Centre for Free Expression, News Media Canada and the Canadian Journalists for Free Expression are inviting nominations for the 2020 Code of Silence awards for outstanding achievement in government secrecy. The awards are given annually in each of four categories — federal, provincial, municipal, and police services.

If you have met resistance in getting information from a public body, please send us your nomination for a deserving award recipient along with the reasons why it should be chosen. Please use the Nomination Form available here.

Nominations will be reviewed by our four organization which will select the most deserving recipients. Awards will be presented publicly in January.

Nominations must be submitted by October 20, 2020. They should be sent to Ange Holmes, Coordinator, Centre for Free Expression, Ryerson University either by email (ange.holmes@ryerson.ca). All nominations will be acknowledged.

For more information, contact Ange Holmes (ange.holmes@ryerson.ca). For a list of preceding years’ award recipients, see https://cfe.ryerson.ca/key-resources/lists/code-silence-award-outstanding-achievement-government-secrecy.