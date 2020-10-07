Happy National Newspaper Week!

Thank you for being a supporter of Canadian newspapers and Canadian news media. We’re excited to share some news!

This year, to celebrate National Newspaper Week, News Media Canada has partnered with iconic Canadian fashion designer Hayley Elsaesser to launch a limited-edition Champion the Truth capsule collection.

The collection includes a t-shirt, tote bag and mask that celebrates the role that newspapers play in upholding Canadian democracy and supporting local communities. Each item from the collection is emblazoned with the words “news” and “truth” in various languages spoken across Canada, and features Hayley’s iconic mouthy print design. The collection is available for purchase at hayleyelsaesser.com from now until December 31, 2020 with all proceeds from the sales being donated to Canadian Journalists for Free Expression (CJFE).

This National Newspaper Week, let’s celebrate and recognize the critical role that newspapers play in an active and healthy democracy. We’re asking Canadians to post their support on social media with the hashtags below and we would be honoured for you to lend your voice to this important campaign.

To learn more about the collaboration and National Newspaper Week 2020 celebrations & activities visit www.nationalnewspaperweek.ca.

