This Week’s Featured Course on Newspaper Training: How to Use Mobile Video for Newspaper Stories

With the evolution of mobile phone technology, it is now possible to record, edit and broadcast video straight from your phone. Community newspaper reporters are taking advantage of this, providing local news on multimedia platforms. Jennifer Moreau is one of those taking the lead in this area. In this video series, she will walk you through the exact process she uses to get her stories from her mobile to online.

Jennifer covers community news, provincial and federal politics, immigration, the environment, the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion and homelessness in Burnaby for the Burnaby Now. Her work has also appeared in the Globe and Mail, The Vancouver Sun, the Province, the Times Colonist and the National Post. She is a leader in the industry of using mobile video for newspaper storytelling.

To take this course, please click here.

What is Newspaper Training?

Newspapertraining.ca is an education hub created BY community newspapers FOR community newspapers. This portal has been built with all newspaper staff in mind – from editorial and sales, to design and management.

The industry is transforming and so are the skills needed to work in and manage it. Stay up-to-date with articles, tips, videos, webinars, Q&As, expert interviews, training modules and more.

Our goal is to create a forum where reporters, editors, sales teams and publishers come together to share innovative ideas that help make community newspapers go-to sources of information for Canadians.