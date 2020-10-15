Thank you for supporting National Newspaper Week 2020!

The National Newspaper Week 2020 campaign this year ran from Sunday October 4 to Saturday October 10, 2020, and the industry support was nothing short of astounding!

Almost 400 newspapers participated across the country with print and digital ads, influencers showed their support for the news media industry over social media, and many Canadian readers shared stories about why newspapers are important to them. This program was made possible in part with the support of the Government of Canada’s department of Canadian Heritage.

Newspapers across Canada celebrated in many different ways. Shootin’ the Breeze shared photos of their readers in their community newspaper. The Kenora Miner & News published a touching editorial on why newspapers play a significant role in local communities. Estevan Mercury Publications shared quotes from some of the companies they advertise for, focusing on the strength in these relationships and the importance of supporting local businesses.

In addition, Media in Canada published a comprehensive article about National Newspaper Week and the Champion the Truth capsule collection, created in partnership with Hayley Elsaesser. While National Newspaper Week is over, the collection will continue to be available for purchase until the end of the year. Elsaesser has always been a strong supporter of the industry and is thrilled to be involved in this year’s campaign. “My grandfather (Opa) was actually the owner and publisher of a local community newspaper in British Columbia for many years, so I know first- hand the immense impact that newspapers can have on a community and the important role they play in providing local content that cannot be found anywhere else” Elsaesser says.

