IAB Canada releases internet advertising revenue survey results

A new report released by IAB Canada finds that the online advertising industry in Canada grew by 15% in 2019 – reaching $8.8 billion.

Notably, however, actual Internet revenues of domestic Canadian Publishers dropped 12% from $1 billion ($999 mil.) in 2018, down to $0.9 billion ($879 mil.) in 2019 with one leading Canadian publisher accounting for half of this revenue decline. Despite the overall growth of total Canada Internet revenue, the Canadian Publishers’ share contracted from 13% down to 10%, the report finds.

You can read the full report here.