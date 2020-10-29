2021-2022 Aid to Publishers funding cycle announced

The 2021-2022 Application Guidelines and application form for the Aid to Publishers component of the Canada Periodical Fund (CPF) are now available.

As stated in the press release issued by the Department, the modernization of the Canada Periodical Fund will start to be implemented this year.

This year’s program will see some changes aimed to support community newspapers. We suggest that you read the program updates carefully.

The deadline to submit your application is December 8, 2020. Should you require additional information, please contact us at 1-866-811-0055 or at PCH.fondsdesperiodiquescanada-canadaperiodicalfund.PCH@canada.ca.