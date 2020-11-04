More than three quarters of Canadians use flyers to plan grocery purchases

On October 21, 2020, Vividata (vividata.ca), Canada’s leading media and consumer research firm released their latest survey results. The Fall 2020 Study provided new data on a broad range of topics such as media habits, publications, and flyer readership.

With regard to their survey results on publications, it was found that for daily newspapers, 70% of Canadians read or accessed news content in an average week. Adding to this, 3 in 5 respondents read a community newspaper in an average month, with higher readership in communities with a population below 100,000.

Vividata also looked at flyer usage among community newspaper readers, revealing that 77% of Canadians use flyers / inserts to plan their grocery purchases. Flyers are also used to plan purchases with regard to entertainment / restaurants (56%), health care or personal care items (53%) and clothing and accessories (51%). This is likely because flyers increase top of mind awareness of products and brands.

