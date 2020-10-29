Celebrate Media Literacy Week 2020

Media Literacy Week (MLW) is an annual event, lead by MediaSmarts, that promotes digital and media literacy across Canada. Schools, libraries, museums and community groups organize events and activities throughout the week.

In 2020, Canadians of all ages are encouraged to be good digital citizens by checking the info they see online before sharing it. Take part by becoming a Collaborator, planning digital and media literacy activities for your classroom, and by spreading the word on social media using #MediaLitWk!

How have you been celebrating and spreading the message? Let us know by sharing posts on the News Media Canada’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

More Media Literacy Week resources can be found here.